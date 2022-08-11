RCMP Searching for Missing 27 Year Old Woman – Pamela Olsen – May Be In Either Abbotsford or Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – RCMP need your help in locating 27 year old, Pamela Olsen.

Olsen was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the 45000 block of Menholm Road in Chilliwack.

She is also known to frequent Abbotsford.

RCMP/Pamela Olsen

Caucasian female

27 years

5 ft 4 in (162 cm)

125 lbs (56 kg)

Long, brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo on her left wrist that reads Darren

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Olsen, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Pamela’s wellbeing, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pamela Olsen to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).