2022 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley – September 21 to 29

Fraser Valley – The 2022 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley is September 21 to 29. Tour de Valley riders will cycle over 800km across the varied terrains of the Fraser Valley.

Cops for Cancer is an exciting annual event where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across Canada raising money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

The impact of cancer on the life of a child and their family is devastating. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving pediatric cancer research and caring support programs like Camp Goodtimes to reduce its impact.

copsforcancer@cancer.ca

Follow

Facebook @copstourdevalley

Instagram @tourdevalley

Twitter @tourdevalley