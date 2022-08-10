Tourism and Agriculture Advocate Patricia Driessen to Run for Abbotsford City Council in October 15 Municipal Election



Abbotsford – Patricia Driessen is the latest candidate to run for a city council seat in this year’s upcoming election. Born and raised in Abbotsford, Patricia has a heart for agriculture, a passion for tourism and a desire to represent Abbotsford and serve as a committed, ethical, and informed local official.

Patricia has a Marketing and Sales Certificate and Public Relations Certificate from UFV and an Event and Conventions Managements Diploma from Thompson Rivers

University. She has worked in the tourism and events industry for 16 years and launched her event management business, Perfect Sense Events, in 2011.

Her work with both non-profit and the corporate sectors taught her how to be fiscally responsible, the importance of relationship building and the value of hard-working employees and volunteers. She is most recognized for managing local community events including the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards, Toys 4 Tots Christmas breakfast, and the Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast.

For more information, call 604-746-5622 or email connect@patriciadriessen.com

Her website: https://www.patriciadriessen.com/