Repairs to Street Creek Bridge Start August 15

Chilliwack – Back in June, the City of Chilliwack put out a pubic notice that from June 20-23, crews would be doing trail maintenance on the Vedder Rotary Trail North, between Vedder Park and Hopedale West.

Vedder River Rotary Trail Enthusiasts posted that repair work on the Street Creek Bridge is about to start on August 15. This is part of the Brown Creek Wetlands. The bridge was damaged from last Novembers atmospheric river and then the ice storm from this past January.