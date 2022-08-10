Places4Students.com – Working with UFV – Off-Campus Housing Service (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Places4Students.com has recently launched a nationwide media campaign to encourage homeowners to consider renting their spare room to a student.

UFV is involved with this program.

The goal is to help students find a place to live for next semester.

Across North America, low vacancy rates continue to exist and student tenants are trying desperately to compete in the rental housing market. Finding safe and affordable accommodations at this time of the year is extremely stressful for these renters, especially international students travelling from abroad.

Places4Students customer service team is available to answer questions and help landlords to repost or set-up new rental property listings at 1-866-766-0767.