Jared White To Take Another Run at Abbotsford School Board in October 15 Municipal Election

Abbotsford – In 2018, Jared White was only 28 votes shy of being elected to the Abbotsford School Board.

White declined to request for a recount.

White will try again in 2022.

White made history in 2018 by running under the first-ever Abbotsford civic party for school trustees, Parents First Abbotsford (not affiliated with AbbotsfordFIRST). This year, Parents First has rebranded to Partners in Education Abbotsford (youreducationpartners.ca) but still maintains its focus on respecting parents as the primary educators of their children.

Jared White lives in Abbotsford with his wife and four children, and is an adoptive father. He has held pastoral roles in the community and participates in regular guest speaking engagements. White is also a current executive of the Abbotsford Christian Leaders Network.

White is running on a platform of change and proposes, among other things, allowing the public to ask questions electronically and on social media during school board meetings and utilizing online polling of parents when making important decisions. White also proposes a stronger crack down on bullying, investing more in mental health, and proposes bringing back the K-7 rural schools that were reconfigured to K-5 a few years ago.

2018 Abbotsford School Board Election Results/CivicInfo BC