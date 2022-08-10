GoFundMe for Two Chilliwack Indigenous Youth to Attend the Worlds Largest Outrigger Canoe Race in Hawaii

Chilliwack – A GoFundMe page has been set up for two Chilliwack Indigenous Youth to attend the Worlds Largest Outrigger Canoe Race in Hawaii.

Organizer Raylene Mumford told FVN:

These two boys have been tirelessly training, keeping up all their community obligations, and becoming shining examples of teamwork! They have been spending most of their weekends this summer racing, doing very well and staying connected to their First Nations culture.

Their grandfather competed in war canoe races locally in the 1960s. Unfortunately, he passed away before he could hand along his valuable knowledge. They have followed their path to reconnect with their culture, First Nations’ history and grandfathers’ legacy and are hoping to go to Hawaii to compete

We are raising funds for these two youth(they have been saving, fundraising and working hard to cover their flight costs) and still need to raise funds for their paddles, gear and accommodations!

Let’s help get these two youth to Hawaii!

The GoFundMe link is here.