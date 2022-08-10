Chiefs Lose Assistant & Video Coach Andrew Shaw to Prince George Spruce Kings

Chilliwack/Prince George – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced that Assistant & Video Coach Andrew Shaw has accepted an Associate Coaching position with the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Chiefs are incredibly grateful for Coach Shaw’s dedication to the team over the past three seasons. Shaw worked tirelessly for his hometown team, helping to implement a statistical and video system that will have a lasting effect on the Chiefs program and the players who pass through.

Along with his work for the Chiefs, Shaw also was the Chilliwack Adult Hockey League Commissioner. Helping to raise the standards and professionalism of the league at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

“I’m extremely grateful that I had an opportunity to spend the past three seasons in Chilliwack. Being raised in the community and growing up watching games in the old Coliseum, I couldn’t have asked for a better place to start my coaching journey,” said Shaw. “Great people are the foundation of the organization, and I leave as a better person and coach. I’m especially thankful to Brian Maloney, Brad Rihela, and the players that I had the privilege of coaching.

Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney says that he is extremely proud of the success and growth he has seen Shaw have in Chilliwack.

“Andrew is a hard-working and detailed coach, and we are happy that he has the opportunity to continue to grow his game,” Maloney continued “The BCHL is a development league not only for players but for staff as well. We wish Andrew and his wife Kait all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”