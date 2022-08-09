Skip to content

Wildfire Crews Working Man Made Blaze – Tingle Creek Off Stave Lake

Mission – BC Wildfire Service has posted to social media, an update on the Tingle Creek wildfire (V11036), located at the north end of Stave Lake (north of Mission).

As of August 8, BC Wildfire Service reports that the fire remains four hectares in size and listed as out of control.

The first ignition was deemed to be August 2.

Smoke from this fire will be visible over the next several days.

No properties are at risk at this time. The upper slope of this fire is burning in steep cliffs and rugged, inaccessible terrain (helicopter access only).

10 firefighters are working on the lower portion of this fire with the support of one helicopter.

This fire is suspected to be human caused.

