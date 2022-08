Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford’s curbside collection contractor experienced a recent fire in one of the recycling trucks.

You are asked to once again properly dispose of household hazardous waste.

Batteries and propane tanks should never be placed in any curbside cart.

For more information – https://www.abbotsford.ca/city-services/recycling-compost-garbage/what-goes-where

Recycling Truck Fire/Abbotsford/ August 2022