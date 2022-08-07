Valley Huskers Make History – Beat Langley For First Time In History

Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers made history on Saturday night in front of a vocal crowd at Exhibition Stadium.

The Huskers, for the first time in their existence, beat the perennial powerhouse Langley Rams. 14-7.

The Huskers are solid in third place in the BCFC with a 2-1 record.

Surprise, Langley is last with a record of 0-3.

Last year, the Rams won the Cullen Cup and went on to win Canadian Bowl Championship , the National Title.

Next up for the Huskers, is back at home against the expansion Prince George Kodiaks, who they beat in the season opener. 7PM start at Exhibition Stadium, Saturday August 13. Tickets are available through the Huskers website.

Photos courtesy Mark Hendley/chillTV:

2022 Huskers Langley Aug 6/Mark Hendley/chillTV

From Jilly McCaughan

2022 Huskers Langley Aug 6/Jilly McCaughan