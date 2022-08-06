Wilma’s Transition Society Charity Golf Tournament – Cultus Lake Golf Club – Saturday August 27

Chilliwack – Wilma’s Transition Society Charity Golf Tournament is at the Cultus Lake Golf Club on Saturday August 27.

Registration is open for the 7th annual charity golf tournament presented by Gerry Enns Contracting.

Saturday, August 27th at the Cultus Lake Golf Club, shot gun start at 1 p.m. and banquet dinner to follow. $125 per person includes green fees, dinner, prize for each person, swag bag and more! Carts are an additional $40 and limited amounts available on a first come first serve basis when payment is secured.

For more information or to register call, text or email Jayme at j.clifford@wilmas.org or 604-997-5833.