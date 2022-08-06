Skip to content

UPDATE – Lionsdale Summer Fayer -From Archery to Combat (and a Few Maidens As Well)(VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – With COVID restrictions eased, the Lionsdale Summer Fayre was live (in combat) Saturday, August 6 at the Achelitz Farmer’s Institute Hall on Lickman Road in Chilliwack .

The event by Principality of Tir Righ – Official Page/Newsfeed

Event Steward: Wulfstan Hrafnsson

The activities included:
– Prize Tourneys in Armoured Combat, Rapier, Target Archery, Thrown Weapons, Bardic, and A&S
– Open range time for archery and thrown weapons
– A&S activities
– Potluck evening feast
– Children’s story time
– Newcomers’ tours
– Merchants
– Games
– Food Bank donation drive
– Classes

Lionsdale Medieval Summer Fayer/August 2022/Chilliwack BC/FVN
Lionsdale Medieval Summer Fayer/August 2022/Chilliwack BC/FVN
Lionsdale Medieval Summer Fayer/August 2022/Chilliwack BC/FVN
Lionsdale Medieval Summer Fayer/August 2022/Chilliwack BC/FVN
Lionsdale Medieval Summer Fayer/August 2022/Chilliwack BC/FVN

