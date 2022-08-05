Skip to content

UPDATE – Luke Wallace Concert Fundraiser for Little Mountain Preservation Project – Chilliwack Metis House – Friday August 5 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Luke Wallace Concert Fundraiser for Little Mountain Preservation Project was at Chilliwack Metis House on Friday August 5.

Featuring Luke Wallace with Rain August, Lori Paul and Taysey Taylor.

Little Mountain received money from the City of Chilliwack for stairs to be built to erach the top of the trail and to provide an alternative to the existing trails and whatever future damage could be done.

FVN story – Chilliwack Council Awards $200K Contract for Little Mountain Stairs is here.

Little Mountain Preservation Fundraiser/FVN/Aug 2022
Little Mountain Preservation Fundraiser/FVN/Aug 2022

