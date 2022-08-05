Retrobot – Chilliwack Band’s Upcoming Concerts – August 6 and September 30 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Retrobot are a group of musicians from Chilliwack who get together to play some of their favourite songs from the past 60 years in rock and pop music.

RETROB0T do this for their own self enjoyment and to challenge either to learn something out of their individual comfort zones. It ends up being a pretty fun time. Taking it to the stage to perform for people, once in a while, is just an added bonus for them.

Just a group of good friends having fun, playing music that makes the (and you) happy.

Upcoming gigs:

Saturday Aug 6th 2022

The Well in Chances Casino

Chilliwack

8pm til 11pm

Friday September 30th 2022

Yarrow Farmers Market

Yarrow Community Park

5pm til 8pm

