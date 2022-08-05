24th Chilliwack Corn Maze – Partners with Science World at Greendale Acres – Kick Off Concert with Tanner Olsen Band – August 13 to October 31

Greendale/Chilliwack – Science World announced that it has partnered with Greendale Acres to launch the 24th Chilliwack Corn Maze. This year, Science World is behind the design of the 12 acre corn maze, which boasts a giant T.rex to coincide with T.rex, the Ultimate Predator, presented by RBC and White Spot Restaurants, on at the geodesic dome until February 2023.

The playful design of this year’s maze makes the connection between the prehistoric dinosaur and the chicken – who share characteristics in their bone structure, making chickens living members of the dinosaur group, Theropoda.

The maze is an interactive adventure where maze-goers must complete 12 T.rex themed questions curated by the Science World team in order to escape. Participants can choose the family-friendly short maze which takes approximately 15-20 minutes, or the longer more challenging maze which takes 30-40 minutes to complete.

he maze opens Saturday, August 13th at 10am with live music starting at 6pm followed by a concert by BC local country artist @tannerolsenband from 8pm-10pm. Maze and attractions close at 7pm for the concert.

NOTE: Special event tickets are required if attending the opening day evening celebrations. More information here.

Tickets are available for purchase online for $16.00 if pre-booked online, $18 at the door + GST.

NOTE: Special event tickets for opening day are $28.00 + GST.

Children aged 2 and under and people over 75+ are free to attend.

Corn Maze Summer Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 9pm

Sunday, 10am – 6pm

Labour Day Monday, September 5th, 10am – 6pm

Greendale Acres Chilliwack Corn Maze is open from August 13th – October 31st. For more information visit greendaleacres.ca