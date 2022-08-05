150th Chilliwack Fair Sees Return of the Rodeo, Default Played For 1000 on Opening Night

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair will have have so much to celebrate with their 150th Annual Chilliwack Fair this summer…one being that the RODEO is back.

Website info is here.

This years fair and rodeo is at Heritage Park, August 5-7.

A full picture album can be found in the FVN Facebook page.

2022 Chilliwack Fair/FVN

2022 Chilliwack Fair/FVN

2022 Chilliwack Fair/FVN

2022 Chilliwack Fair/FVN2022 Chilliwack Fair/FVN

2022 Chilliwack Fair/FVN

From Chilliwack Rodeo Association, Hey Rodeo Fans !! It is with great excitement that we can finally announce that after a very long 2 yr absence , the rodeo is back this year !!! In celebration with the 150th Anniversary Chilliwack Fair we will have some special attractions this year. So set aside the Aug 5-7 weekend to have some rip roaring western fun !!

BC Fairs, including the Chilliwack Fair, are taking British Columbians on a journey this summer with an online Buy BC-themed trivia challenge that explores local products made in the province.

British Columbians can take part in the contest by visiting participating fairs’ websites and social media pages to find digital scavenger items, which are agricultural facts related to a fair’s region. To enter the contest, individuals must answer at least five trivia questions and submit the answers through the BC Fairs mobile app or by completing an entry form on the BC Fairs’ website.

BC Fairs: https://www.bcfairs.ca/

The Chilliwack Fair proudly presented DEFAULT Thursday, August 4 at Chilliwack Heritage Park,and organizers say some 1000 fans were at the show which also featured Dallas Smith. Friday featured a tribute to The Tragically Hip and Saturday’s show is a tribute to the Foo Fighters.