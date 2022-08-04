TWU Soccer and Chilliwack FC – Women’s Soccer Camp August 8 to 12 and TWU Men’s Inter-Squad Game August 7

Chilliwack/Langley – Chilliwack FC is partnering with 9-time Canada West champions Trinity Western University Women’s Soccer to provide an ‘All Girls Soccer Camp’ this summer for U11–U17 female players in Chilliwack. TWU coaches Graham Roxburgh and Rob Giesbrecht, along with other TWU coaches and varsity players will be leading this exciting learning experience. Registration is now available through Chilliwack FC here.

Dates: Monday, August 8 – Friday, August 12, 2022

Times: 9:30–11:30am

Location: Townsend Park Field A

Cost: $180 (includes camp shirt)

For more information, call the Chilliwack FC office at (604) 792-0090.

AND

TWU Men’s Soccer to play an inter-squad game in Chilliwack this Sunday. Chilliwack FC family members are invited to join on Sunday, August 7 between 2:00–4:00pm to see an inter-squad game played by Trinity Western University men’s soccer at Exhibition Field. Come see the Spartans in action.