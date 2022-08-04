The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival Returns Wednesday August 10

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival Returns on Wednesday August 10th.

The first event of its kind in BC, the festival draws hundreds of thousands of attendees to the breathtaking grounds at Royalwood Drive (also the site of the Chilliwack Tulip Festival), where 50 varieties of sunflowers are planted in three display gardens alongside more than 50 varieties of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of zinnias and cosmos (our newest additions).

Roam more than three kilometres of pathways throughout the fields, which are planted in stages so that all of the flowers can be enjoyed throughout the season in various locations. While weather conditions determine when the greatest number of flowers are in bloom, between five and eight acres will be in full bloom at all times.

As in past years, the flowers themselves are complemented by a variety of onsite photo opportunities, including an operational windmill, three vintage bicycles, a 1950s Morris convertible, a horse carriage, seven swing sets, a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and new this year — a 1965 Airstream trailer.

The 2022 festival runs every day from August 10th – September 5th (Labour Day) from 10am – 6pm daily. The fields are located at 41310 Royalwood Dr, just off Highway 1. Parking is free.

Tickets are available online only and that link is here.



Use the hashtag #ChilliwackSunflowerFest for a chance to be featured on their social media this season.