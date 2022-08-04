Open House at Abbotsford BMX – Learn More About the Sport – Thursday August 11

Abbotsford – Abbotsford BMX Club are a non-profit society sanctioned by BMX Canada. The club runs an indoor track, and an outdoor track located at 32470 Haida Drive in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford BMX will have food, drinks and coaches on hand to help build your kids confidence and introduce them to the world of BMX racing. It’s all part of the open house on August 11.

Everyone is invited. Bring your bike, bring your helmet, long sleeve shirt and pants.

The BBQ fired up and we will be serving FREE Hot dogs

Loaner bikes will be available for those wishing to try out and get a real sense of what BMX is .. the gate will be operating for those wishing to give it a try.

Event starts at 5pm for everyone , however assistance on track will go as follows. While the second half of the track is being used by the little ones, the first half of the track will be open to the bigger riders.

-Learn to BMX Race

5pm-6pm 2-5 year olds

6pm-7pm 5 years and over

This is important .. Bring you bike , or grab a loaner from Abbotsford BMX , bring your helmet (loaners are available) , wear pants and a long sleeve shirt and come riding. (Loaner bikes and helmets are on a first come first serve basis)

(No training wheels allowed)