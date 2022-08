Mission – Mission RCMP continue to search for a missing 33 Year Old Woman, Brittany Murray.

There are two height descriptions. RCMP say she is 5’6″ and Facebook friends claim 5’9″.

She was last seen June 25 and Investigative efforts have lead to a tip she may be in the Merritt area as recently as August 2. If you have information on the whereabouts of MURRAY, please contact the Mission RCMP.

The Mission RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating Brittany MURRAY. Investigative efforts have lead to a tip she may be in the Merritt BC area as recently as Aug. 2nd. If you have information on the whereabouts of MURRAY, please contact the Mission RCMP, thank you. pic.twitter.com/lyrdzSi6zT — Mission RCMP (@MissionRCMP) August 4, 2022