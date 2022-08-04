Chilliwack Fair Parking Also Graham Fundraiser For New Field

Chilliwack – Members of the GW Graham Football Program are voluntering at the Chilliwack Fair this year. They are running the parking lot and donations will be put towrads the “Chilliwack Community Field of Champions”.

This is the outdoor athletic space that GW Graham plans for a major project that will be all through fundraising and no funds from the Chilliwack School District or the City itself.

Back in May, FVN learned that the project was to include a turf field, lighting and 300 temporary seats installed where the current field sits.

That’s Phase 1.

Phase two is concessions and washrooms.

Phase 3 would be permanent stands for 300+ fans.

Right now, it’s the organizing for a massive fundraising effort in the vicinity of $500,000 to $1 million.

Mouritzen told FVN and chillTV that should this work, it’s a huge win for all schools on the south side of Chilliwack (Sardis and GWG in particular). Currently both schools use Exhibition Stadium has home field.

Now after the bills are paid, the field would be owned by the Chilliwack School District and be available to Mt. Slesse Middle School, Vedder Middle School, and GWG and Sardis Secondary.

