CGH Maternity Ward Disruption of Service from August 13 & 14 as well as August 27 & 28 – Staffing Shortage – Reaction Was Swift

Chilliwack – Fraser Health is taking heat again for a staffing shortage.

There will be a CGH Maternity Ward disruption of service from August 13 & 14 and again 27 & 28 .

In a statement to media, Nick Eagland– Senior Communications Consultant, Public Affairs for Fraser Health noted :

When we are unable to secure full coverage (normally five pediatricians), Fraser Health will redirect maternity patients in labour to nearby hospitals to ensure safe continuity of their care. ( Two peiatricians are unavailable for personal reasons)

Expectant parents will be contacted directly via their physicians, midwives or by Fraser Health directly to advise of any potential service impacts.

On average, two to three deliveries occur at Chilliwack General Hospital each day.

Obstetrician coverage remains in place at Chilliwack General Hospital to support patients admitted to the Maternity unit.

The health and well-being of all pregnant people and their babies is of utmost importance. Fraser Health is committed to ensuring babies, children, and their parents have access to emergency and urgent care when they need it.

Eagland says obstetrician coverage remains in place at CGH to support patients admitted to the maternity unit.

Chilliwack City Councilors were swift in their reaction. Chris Kloot and Jason Lum both said this was unacceptable.

During the pandemic, Lum became a first time Dad, and his little toddler is very healthy. Obviously this hits close to home for Lum.