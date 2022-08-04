August Wildfire Activity Expected To Ramp Up According to Wildfire Service, Forest Ministry

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The threat of wildfires throughout August continues as conditions remain hot and dry.

Seasonal and above seasonal temperatures forecast for the second half of summer will sustain current wildfire activity. New wildfire starts are anticipated. However, the BC Wildfire Service remains adequately resourced and prepared to activate additional resources if required.

During the past seven days, there were 154 new fires. The majority of these – 121 – are being held, are out or are under control. Nearly three-quarters of these new fires – 112 – were caused by lightning.

As of Aug. 3, 2022, there were 91 active wildfires throughout the province. Six are wildfires of note. Four of the wildfires of note are located in the Kamloops Fire Centre Region and two are in the Southeast Fire Centre Region. A wildfire of note is one that is especially visible or poses a threat to public safety.

This year, 528 wildfires have burned a total of 22,000 hectares in B.C.

This year, the Province announced $359 million in Budget 2022 to protect British Columbians from wildfires, including $145 million to strengthen the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC.

Read more about the Wildfire Seasonal Outlook: https://blog.gov.bc.ca/bcwildfire/august-2022-seasonal-outlook/