Engage Mission, the Community Online Public Engagement Space – Starting Face to Face “Pop Up” Feedback Sessions

Mission – The Engage Mission program is hitting the streets this month to provide more opportunities for residents to share their feedback in-person throughout the City.

“Engage Mission is the community’s online public engagement space,” said Taryn Hubbard, Manager of Communications and Public Engagement. “Providing in-person opportunities to give feedback on a range of topics is something new and I’m really looking forward to seeing the participation. If you’re in the area, stop by the table and see what’s happening in your city.”

Pop-Up Engage Mission is drop-in style and encourages residents to shape their city by sharing their feedback and ideas.

Pop-Up Schedule:

Mission Leisure Centre, 7650 Grand St.

Thursday, Aug. 4: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mission Sikh Temple, 32086 Rai Ave

Tuesday, Aug. 9: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Youth Centre

Thursday, Aug. 11: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

MissionFest¸ First Ave

Saturday, Aug. 13: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mission Leisure Centre, 7650 Grand St.

Wednesday, Aug. 17: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Boswyk Seniors Centre¸ 7682 Grand St

Tuesday, Aug. 23: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

More dates and locations may be added throughout the month, watch engage.mission.ca and mission.ca/events for the latest schedule.

Surveys currently open for feedback include: