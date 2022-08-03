Skip to content

Chilliwack Community Art Show in Support of Culture Days – Starts October 27

Chillilwack – The Community Art Show is returning for its third year this Fall!

The Chilliwack Museum and Archives Exhibition will open on October 27 in support of Culture Days.

Culture Days is a national celebration of arts, culture, and heritage. This year’s theme is based on a re-emergence of arts and culture, as the world navigates past norms and designs new solutions for everyday life. As we reimagine and re-emerge, Culture Days is an opportunity to champion a life enriched by arts, culture, and creativity.

For more information and submission forms visit http://www.chilliwackmuseum.ca/community-art-show/

*artwork will only be accepted during the submission period of September 6 to 17, 2022.

