Province EV Rebates Up to $4000

Victoria – The Province is improving accessibility to electric vehicles (EVs) by increasing maximum rebate amounts and ensuring they are going to people who need them most.

To ensure that EV rebates are available for people and families who need them most, eligibility for a rebate will be based on individual or household income levels:

Individuals with annual incomes as much as $80,000 (household incomes as much as $125,000) will be eligible for the maximum rebate amounts of $2,000 for lower-range PHEVs or $4,000 for BEVs, FCEVs and PHEVs.

Individuals with annual incomes between $80,001 and $100,000 (household incomes between $125,001 and $165,000) will be eligible for rebates ranging from $500 to $2,000, depending on income level and the type of vehicle selected.

Individuals with annual incomes more than $100,000 (household income more than $165,000) will not be eligible for provincial EV rebates.

Based on 2020 income tax returns, more than 90% of British Columbians are eligible for the provincial electric vehicle rebate. When combined with federal rebates, British Columbians can save as much as $9,000 on the purchase or lease of a new EV.

“More and more people in British Columbia want to get an electric vehicle to save money on gas and reduce their carbon footprint,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “We’re improving our rebate program to make EVs more affordable and accessible for more families.”

The maximum provincial rebate under the CleanBC Go Electric Passenger Vehicle Rebate Program on the purchase or lease of a battery-electric vehicle (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) and long-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) is increased from $3,000 to $4,000. The maximum rebate for lower-range PHEVs is increased from $1,500 to $2,000.