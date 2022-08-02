Skip to content

Mission Announces City-Wide Fire Ban

Mission —Effective Wednesday, August 3 at 8 a.m., a city-wide ban on all open burning within the boundaries of the City of Mission will commence until further notice due to the ongoing dry conditions.

This ban includes recreational fire pits. It does not include cooking stoves, barbeques, or CSA-rated or ULC-rated portable campfire apparatus using gas, propane, or briquettes, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres and used on private property.

Occasional rain only temporarily reduces the fire hazard a small amount and the hazard quickly rises again. The burning ban will remain in place regardless of the weather until lifted by the City of Mission.

Any person found in contravention of the fire ban may be liable to a fine.

Please contact Mission Fire Rescue Service at 604-820-3793 for further information or visit our Burn Permits website.

