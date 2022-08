Island 22 – The 2022 BC Day weekend wrapped up with FVN taking a quick trip,(and fending off a few mosquitoes) to take a look at the post freshet damage to the boat launch at Island 22.

You can clearly see the sediment left behind from the flood waters and some beach erosion.

In the sun and breeze and away from the trees, shade and trails, the mosquitoes weren’t bad.

Go near the trees and trails.. and bug spray is still advised.

Island 22/August 1, 2022/FVN

