Chilliwack Fire Responds to Apartment Balcony Fire on Vedder Road

Chilliwack – On Sunday Afternoon (July 31 @1PM) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 5800 block of Vedder Rd. Fifteen firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4.

On arrival, fire crews reported seeing light grey smoke from an exterior 2nd floor suite balcony of a 3 storey multi-tenant residential apartment.

Fire crews quickly established a water supply and performed an exterior attack to quickly extinguish the fire, minimizing fire damage to a section of the balcony.

The tenant was not home at the time of the fire.

One tenant within the building used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire. Other tenants quickly activating the building fire alarm system and assisting with evacuation.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries and tenants were allowed to go back into the building shortly after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental at this time and is still under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Dept.

From Sonja Sorjonen to FVN:

Putting this out there. Be mindful of what’s sitting in direct sun, this is remnants of my balcony fire. Thank God it was minimal but dried potting crap left in the sun (firefighters thought it was magazines). All is well and thanks to Chilliwack Firefighters Local. Could have been worse and so grateful today