Chilliwack – UPDATE JULY 31 – The 2022 15U AAA Provincial Champions are the Chilliwack Cougars, out dueling Richmond City/Ladner from the bump for the 1-0 shutout.

Congratulations to our 2022 15U AAA Provincial Champions the Chilliwack Cougars, out dueling Richmond City/Ladner from the bump for the 1-0 shutout! Thank you to all of our member families and host Chilliwack Minor Baseball Association!! pic.twitter.com/VTs9Yf4j2t — BC Minor Baseball Association (@bcmbaseball) July 31, 2022

And Congratulations to the 2022 11U AA Provincial Champions the Aldergrove Dodgers, defeating the Abbotsford Angels (12-6).

Congratulations to our 2022 11U AA Provincial Champions the Aldergrove Dodgers, defeating the Abbotsford Angels (12-6)! Thank you to all of our member families and host Mission Minor Baseball Association!! pic.twitter.com/tPiEvy5Gnc — BC Minor Baseball Association (@bcmbaseball) July 31, 2022

July 29 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack Minor Baseball is hosting the BC Minor Baseball 15U AAA Provincial Championship Weekend July 29th – August 1st at Fairfield Island.

BCMBA 15U AAA Provincial Championship Weekend July 29th – August 1st, 2022 Hosted by Chilliwack Minor Baseball Association and their dedicated volunteers! https://t.co/arqN6SO6Qn pic.twitter.com/sx963I0rhy — BC Minor Baseball Association (@bcmbaseball) July 28, 2022

