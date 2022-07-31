TICKETS UPDATE – 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest Takes To The Air – August 20 and 21 at Chilliwack Airport

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Airshow – Flight Fest will not be grounded after all. The 2020 and 2021 shows were halted due to COVID, gathering concerns as well as sponsorships.

The FVN story from 2021 is here.

The show will fly at Chilliwack Airport on the same weekend as Chilliwack Pride.

Tickets are available at BUNY’S N’ BUGS (44344 #C Yale Rd) and at Firkus Aircraft at Chilliwack Airport.

The website is here – http://www.chilliwackairshow.ca/

Saturday August 20th:

Hanger Dance featuring The Vacationers (19+ Event)

The Vacationers

Presale $20 per ticket or if there are any tickets left they will be $25 at the door

Ticket Sales Start July 24th

Tickets Will Be Available at Firkus Air on Airport Road or BUNY’S N’ BUGS Auto Repair on Yale Road West

Sunday August 21st

Flight Fest (FREE!)

Ground Displays

Drone Display & Hands On Opportunity

Food Trucks & Venders

Flight Simulators

Flight Fest Air Show

Back in February , in a Facebook page from Chilliwack Flying Club :

This is our official call for volunteers! Our first meeting for the 2022 Flight Fest will be Tuesday, March 1st at 7:00pm at the Chilliwack Flying Club (46200 Airport Road).

If you’re interested in being a part of the 2022 Flight Fest Committee, organizers need vendors, security, grounds, VIP tent, or sponsorship, or just have some awesome new ideas how we can produce a great show for Chilliwack.

Ray Firkus with Firkus Aircraft told FVN: we are looking for fresh ideas, concepts and quite frankly, a little fresh and now blood. This is for a long term strategy, not just year to year. The first volunteer meeting two weeks ago was very promising. This is NOT an AGM. It is a gathering of ideas.