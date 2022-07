Chilliwack – Luke Wallace Concert Fundraiser for Little Mountain Preservation Project is at Chilliwack Metis House on Friday August 5.

Featuring Luke Wallace with Rain August

Friday, August 5th

ChIlliwack Metis House

Doors open at6:30

Show starts at 7pm

***outdoor concert- please bring your own chairs/blankets***

Tickets are $35.00 each

To place tickets orders please email: orders@bookman.ca

Facebook information is here.