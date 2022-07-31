Chilliwack-Kent MLA Update on Parking Issues – Columbia Valley Highway to Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Cultus Lake – An update on the parking issues from Kelli Paddon MLA:

I know many are seeing the volume of cars parking along Columbia Valley Hwy this long weekend (and previous long weekends) and are sharing concerns with me – Thank you.

On Friday, I met with the Ministry of Transportation to hear about the plans for a pilot of permanent delineators to address the issue (as compared to the temporary pylons that we have seen some success with over the past couple of summers). As we all know, the ministry has been working hard to repair major highways and bridges since the atmospheric river this fall, but this situation at #CultusLake is also a priority and work will begin as soon as crews are available. I was happy to see that the planning and mapping for this work is already complete, and look forward to seeing work start soon.

I appreciate the work that has been done in partnership with the RCMP and Fraser Valley Regional District to keep people informed and work on solutions, and look forward to more feedback and collaboration.

Please feel free to reach out to Kelli.Paddon.MLA@leg.bc.ca or 604-858-5299 if you have any questions or concerns