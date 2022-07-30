Gwen Settle Honoured at 2022 Abbotsford Agrifair

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Agrifair) – JULY 29 UPDATE – Gwen Settle is literally “The face or the hat” of the Abbotsford Agrifair and this year, she was honoured by Hon. Ed Fast, MP for Abbotsford: I presented Gwen Settle the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion at Abbotsford’s annual Agrifair. She is an incredible member of the Abbotsford community, and it was an honour to present her with this award during Lord Strathcona’s Mounted Troop Musical Ride.

Ed Fast MP and Gwen Settle/Facebook/July 2022

From the Agrifair website:

Active in the community, she was the “face” (or rather “The Hat”) of the Abbotsford Farm & Country Market for over 17 years. She is Treasurer of Matsqui Community Hall, a board member of Agrifair, President and Acting Treasurer of Friends of the Abbotsford Libraries, and a long-time member of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce (including serving on the Agriculture Committee). As of May 2021, Gwen is the Content Coordinator of the Mountain Neighbours magazine here in Abbotsford.

She is a past Hospitality Chair for Operation Red Nose and was quite active in the Abbotsford branch of Optimist International. She is a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Abbotsford Branch #15, and is a registered speaker with The Memory Project (part of Historica Canada).

Gwen has a special bond with her granddaughter and participates in many of Gwen Jr’s activities. A lover of music and dancing, she tries to get to Suburban Swing in Abbotsford as often as she can. Reading, movies, enjoying the company of good friends – all are special pleasures which further enrich her life.

JUNE 15 UPDATE – Tickets for this year’s Abbotsford Agrifair are on sale.

With attractions like 4-H shows & Demos, Country horse Classic with special guests Strathcona Ceremonial Mounted Troop , A new River Driver Show from LaughingLogger , Carnival and Midway by Shooting Star Amusements , Nightly concerts, over 10 food trucks, local breweries on tap and so much more, don’t miss out on this largest community event in Abbotsford!



Be sure to head to www.agrifair.ca for all this year’s fair information and stay tuned to our social media for more announcements!



Gate Hours:

Friday July 29th to Sunday July 31st , 1 PM – 9 PM All three days!



Gate Admission :

Adult $13.00*

Student- $11.00*

Senior – $11.00*

Weekend wristband – $19.00*

10 & under are Free

*Plus fees



Parking:

$5.00 per vehicle

Sorry no in/out