Chilliwack FC Executive Affirmed New Roles, Responsibilities for Club’s Coaches

Chilliwack – Following a comprehensive review of current structure and upon recommendations from Technical Director Troye Flannery, the Chilliwack FC Executive has affirmed new roles and responsibilities for each of the club’s staff coaches. Building on the new curriculum Troye Flannery has introduced, each staff coach role has specific qualifications and expectations that will increase the club’s professionalism and offer a new level of accountability to the membership.

Chilliwack FC announce the following new roles:

Vaggeli Boucas , Manager of Player Pathway

, Manager of Player Pathway Keith Hatten , Grassroots Manager

, Grassroots Manager Zac Munroe , Manager of Coach Development

, Manager of Coach Development Melissa Palmer , Manager of School Programs

, Manager of School Programs Angela Pellerin , Manager of Goalkeeper Development, Manager of Referee Development

, Manager of Goalkeeper Development, Manager of Referee Development Megan Tagle, Manager of Supplemental Programs

All manager roles require industry recognized certifications in Child Protection, Respect in Sport, Respect in the Workplace, and Making Ethical Decisions. As well, many of the roles require one or more Canada Soccer licenses or other training befitting the scope of each role.

Chilliwack FC continues to facilitate fun and educational opportunities for soccer players this August through its summer camps, pop-up camps, and Trinity Western University Women’s Soccer All Girls Camp. To register for these and many other Chilliwack FC programs, including the Fall 2022 season, go to www.chilliwackfc.com