Chilliwack and Tzeachten FC Issue Joint Statement on BC Soccer and Providing Services

Chilliwack – Troye Flannery , Technical Director for Chilliwack FC and Chief Derek Epp, the Board Chair for Tzeachten FC have issued a joint statement on their respective soccer programs working together and some of the challenges with BC Soccer overall.

A Q and A session will be coming up on August 8 at Tzeachten Hall to answer questions. In particular , development rep teams for over 11 year of age. The collective membership goal is for 5000 players. Currently there are 1500 registered players.

Both organizations stress that they are player-centric. The philosophy of BC Soccer is more tuned for High Level play and Pro-AM competition for adults.

Both CFC and TFC stress that they plan to work in concert for the benefit for those who simply want to play, the beautiful game.

The full statement is below: