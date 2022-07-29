Downtown Chilliwack Community Market WILL Operate Sunday July 31 with Cooling Tents and Misters

Chilliwack – Downtown Chilliwack Community Market has decided to move forward with the market this Sunday July 31st. We will ensure that we have both of our cooling misters and two cooling tents, with plenty of shade and free water bottles.

The full statement regarding the heat wave and this Sunday’s market:

The DCCM is a food-security initiative that is committed to providing local food to local people. While the heat is a major concern of ours, so is ensuring our community has access to the food grown right here in our city. Our farmers and producers also rely on the farmers market for their livelihood, and the food doesn’t stop growing.

In consultatuon with the farmers, The DCCM has decided to move forward with the market this Sunday July 31st. We will ensure that we have both of our cooling misters and two cooling tents, with plenty of shade and free water bottles. We will have diligent volunteers and staff to ensure the safety of our vendors and patrons.

We ask you to please come support our local food producers – shop smart, dress appropriately, bring plenty of water and stay home if you do not feel safe or well in this heat.

Review our website at www.dccm.ca, check out the vendors you had in mind, and make a shopping plan for a quick visit this Sunday. There will be a number of open shops, with a/c, that you can shop at to cool down, and you can grab a drink at any of the awesome local restaurants, like Flashback Brewing, right next to the farmers market.

Remember – shop local to help fight climate change, and support your local farmers – do it for food security.

Dan Coulter MLA Chilliwack posted to social media: I’ll be at the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market on Mill Street on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come visit me! I’ll have the button maker, colouring books and crayons for the kids, and information about government programs and services.