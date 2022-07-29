Skip to content

Debora Soutar to Run Again for Chilliwack City Council

Chilliwack – If at first you don’t succeed ……..

Long time Rotarian Debora Soutar made her first bid for Chilliwack City Council in 2018. She did not win but she will make another run in the upcoming October 15 Municipal Election.

Soutar is very active with the annual Rotary book sales and a vocal environmentalist.

From her website: Our city, Chilliwack, is growing rapidly. We need leadership with a broad vision for the future. I have the proven integrity, history of community service and passion for Chilliwack that will make a valuable part of a new, energized city council.

2018 Chilliwack Municipal Election Results
Debora Soutar/Facebook

