chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 28, 2022- Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Harv Westeringh, Chilliwack City Councillor, Interview: Teri Westerby, Candidate, Chilliwack School Board (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 28, 2022- Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Harv Westeringh, Chilliwack City Councillor, Interview: Teri Westerby, Candidate, Chilliwack School Board.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Three dead including the suspect after a domestic dispute turned tragic.
• Dr Darrell Furgason announces his run for a second term as School Trustee, with some controversial remarks.
• Wildfire season…a blaze off Chilliwack Lake Road
AND
• NOT GUILTY, Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen a free man.
ALSO THIS WEEK!:
Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Harv Westeringh, Chilliwack City Councillor
Interview: Teri Westerby, Candidate, Chilliwack School Board
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
