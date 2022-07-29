chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 28, 2022- Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Harv Westeringh, Chilliwack City Councillor, Interview: Teri Westerby, Candidate, Chilliwack School Board (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 28, 2022- Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Harv Westeringh, Chilliwack City Councillor, Interview: Teri Westerby, Candidate, Chilliwack School Board.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Three dead including the suspect after a domestic dispute turned tragic.

• Dr Darrell Furgason announces his run for a second term as School Trustee, with some controversial remarks.

• Wildfire season…a blaze off Chilliwack Lake Road

• NOT GUILTY, Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen a free man.

Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Harv Westeringh, Chilliwack City Councillor

Interview: Teri Westerby, Candidate, Chilliwack School Board

