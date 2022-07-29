Abby PD Investigating Early Morning Street Robbery on McCallum Road

Abbotsford – Ealt on Wednesday July 20th,(3:43AM), AbbyPD Patrol Officers responded to a delayed report of a street robbery that occurred within the 2500 block of McCallum Road.

The 40-year-old female victim reported being robbed by four unknown males wearing dark clothing, all described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

The suspects presented a firearm demanding money from the victim. During this altercation, the victim was dragged a short distance by the suspect’s vehicle, described as an older model two-door grey Honda Civic.

2022 APD July

2022 APD July

2022 APD July

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over this investigation.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the area before and after this incident and are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.