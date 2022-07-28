Susan Mide Kiss Named UFV’s Vice-President, Community Engagement 

Fraser Valley – Susan Mide Kiss has been named Vice-President, Community Engagement at the University of the Fraser Valley. She replaces VP External Craig Toews, who retires July 31.

UFV/Susan Mide Kiss/July 2022

Mide Kiss brings a wealth of community and post-secondary experience to UFV. Originally from Maple Ridge, she spent the last 15 years working with the University of Calgary, most recently serving as Senior Director, Community Engagement. Currently pursuing a Doctor of Social Sciences from Royal Roads University, Mide Kiss holds a Master of Arts in Leadership from RRU and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Political Science from the University of Victoria.

Skilled in social action, strategic planning, philanthropy, and policy development, Mide Kiss’s work has been recognized nationally and internationally by organizations including the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) and the Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education (CCAE). Her extensive volunteer experience includes senior roles with groups ranging from youth organizations to the United Way. Mide Kiss is also a founding member of Community Campus Engage Canada (CCE Canada) and active with other pan-Canadian networks including the Canadian Pilot Cohort (CPC) ― Carnegie Community Engagement Classification.

Deeply committed to working in a good way and exploring wise and ethical engagement practices with Indigenous and other equity-deserving communities, she holds an Indigenous Relations Leadership certificate from the University of Calgary, and an Indigenous Canada Course certificate from the University of Alberta. She also served on the UCalgary Indigenous Strategy Development Working Group and Implementation Committee. Mide Kiss is fortunate to work with (and learn from) Elders, Traditional Knowledge Keepers and other Indigenous community leaders through her work in community engagement and her emerging research.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Susan into this important role,” says Dr. Joanne MacLean, UFV President and Vice-Chancellor.

“Her devotion to creating authentic connections aligns incredibly well with our commitment to engaging learners, transforming lives, and building community. We’re thrilled to add her insight, leadership, and experience to our institution.”

Mide Kiss’s significant community engagement and event planning experience will be exceptionally valuable as UFV builds towards its 50th anniversary in 2024.

“I am honoured to join the leadership team at UFV and am excited to work with the diverse and talented university community,” says Mide Kiss. “Throughout my career, I have had unique opportunities to lead significant initiatives – deepening relationships and advancing community engagement. I am thrilled to return to the Fraser Valley as we prepare to celebrate UFV’s 50th anniversary year, building a legacy of community spirit and pride.”

Mide Kiss begins her tenure at UFV on Sept. 19. Until then, UFV Marketing Director Laura Authier will serve as interim VP, Community Engagement.