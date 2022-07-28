DFO, Ministry Closes Gill Bar (TFN) to Vehicle Traffic – Foot Traffic or Small Boat Traffic Allowed – Action To Protect Local Habitat

Chilliwack/Victoria/Ottawa/Gill Bar – As of Thursday, July 28, 2022, a road access gate to Gill Bar, will be reinforced and locked to restrict motorized vehicle access into portions of provincial crown land leading to the gravel bar and side channels. Public access to the Bar via foot traffic or small boat will remain unaffected.

In past years, similar action to protect habitat was taken at Stave Lake, Strawberry Island and Herrling Island.

Gill Bar July 2022 FVN

The ongoing off-road use of Gill Road bar is of great concern to DFO, as are all activities with the potential to result in the harmful alteration, disruption, or destruction of fish habitat, which is an offence under Canada’s Fisheries Act.



Effective immediately, the access gate to Gill Bar, near Chilliwack, will be reinforced and locked to restrict motorized vehicle access into portions of provincial crown land leading to the gravel bar and side channels. This is a temporary measure which will remain in place until the long-term management planning process currently underway concludes. Public access to the Bar via foot traffic or small boat will remain unaffected. The need for restricting vehicle access is urgent as water levels are dropping rapidly with the onset of summer. Lower water levels will expose the gravel bars to increased use and the potential destruction and abuse of important fish habitat by off-road vehicles.

T his action is being taken on the advice from DFO’s Conservation and Protection Branch and the Federal Fisheries Habitat Protection Program, in coordination with the City of Chilliwack, the BC Ministry of Forestsand the BC Ministry of Lands, Water & Resource Stewardship. Input into the decision was also given by area First Nations (Cheam First Nations), the RCMP, community stewardship groups, off-road recreational associations, and other stakeholders.

Past efforts taken to curb destructive off-road vehicle activity, including signage, interviews with local media, and collaboration with off-roading organizations, have not been successful. Staff have been meeting with relevant agencies in an effort to find solutions to this complex multi-jurisdictional issue and have also consulted with local Indigenous groups for their concerns and input. Ongoing discussions with the relevant agencies, municipality, First Nations and stewardship groups to determine a longer-term solution to the management and protection of fish habitat at Gill Bar will continue.

DFO Conservation and Protection fishery officers will continue to patrol the area to educate the public on the need for the closure and the importance of respecting and preserving this vital fish habit for various species including salmon and sturgeon.