August Start for Permanent Repairs for Othello Section of Coquihalla

Coquihalla/Victoria – Permanent repairs to the Othello section of the Coquihalla Highway 5 will begin soon, helping rebuild the highway to a more resilient standard following significant damage from November’s storms.

A $4.6-million contract for this section of the Coquihalla, about three kilometres north of the junction of highways 3 and 5, has been awarded to Emil Anderson and the Chawathil First Nation.

Construction is expected to start in early August and be complete this fall. Crews will reinstate approximately 460 metres of the southbound lanes that were washed out, as well as:

replacing and upsizing culverts to accommodate future extreme weather events related to climate change;

shoulder widening and barrier placement; and

reinstating the roadside barrier and spillways.

“We are proud to be a part of this project with Emil Anderson,” said Chief Rhoda Peters of the Chawathil First Nation. “To participate in work that is developed within our traditional territory shows we are moving ahead with business for Chawathil. So many highways, railways, pipelines and hydro lines cut through our lands without agreements with our leaders. Today, our Nation is able to sit at the table and work together as the future unfolds at a fast pace before us. We are grateful for all the hard work put forth by our economic development co-ordinator, Monica Florence, as she put in a lot of work and effort to help us track this milestone. Siam’lomet.”