Ride the Bus to the Abbotsford International Airshow – August 5 to 7

Abbotsford – BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford, City of Mission and the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) are happy to announce the return of the Central Fraser Valley Transit shuttle. After two years, the Abbotsford International Airshow is returning to the Abbotsford airport from August 5 until the 7 and there will be a BC Transit shuttle bus that will bring you to all the action.

The special Airshow Shuttle route will run from the Bourquin Exchange to the event site at the Abbotsford Airport, with a stop at the Highstreet Exchange along the way. The High Street Exchange offers connections to the 66 FVX Fraser Valley Express, which then connects to the Lougheed SkyTrain.

For more information about the airshow shuttle, including fares and schedules, please visit bctransit.com/documents/central-fraser-valley/1529718385512

For more information about the Abbotsford International Airshow, please visit abbotsfordairshow.com