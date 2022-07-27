New Chilliwack Temperature Record for Tuesday July 26, Wednesday Could Be Another Record

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett – Environment Canada) – Yes, We were asked “is it hot enough for ya?”

Roger Pannett (Chilliwack Environment Canada Volunteer Weather Observer) confirmed that the New record was set for a July 26.

Record high max at 37.8 C. ( (+12.6 oC with a relative humidity of 23% ) .Previous high max 33.9 C in 1971.

The all time July record max at 38.3 C on July 29th, 2009 remains.

Tuesday was the hottest day since the Chilliwack all time August max of 37.9 oC on August 12th, 2021.

Although more overnight high minimum records are likely, with conditions to remain hot at > 32.0 oC for the next few days, the following max records will remain.

July 27th ,1958 @ 37.8 oC

July 28th , 2009 @37.0 oC.

July 29th , 2009 @38.3 oC.

July 30th ,2009 @36.8 oC.

July 31st, 1965 @35.6 oC.