Dave Sidhu Will Seek Re-Election to Abbotsford Council in October

Abbotsford – In September 2021, Dave Sidhu won the by-election to Abbotsford Council to replace Brace Banman who became the local MLA.

The original FVN story is here.

On Wednesday Dave Sidhu took to social media to make his intent known, he will run in the October 15 Municipal elections.

“I am excited to announce that I will be seeking re-election to Abbotsford city council in the upcoming municipal election this October 15, 2022.

Abbotsford’s my home. I was born here. I was brought up here. And now I’m raising my family here.

Community service has always been an integral part of my life and it’s why I joined city council: to serve all members of our community with equality, dignity, and respect.

I’m passionate about advocating for change big and small. From crosswalks and permits to housing, the economy and flood recovery, I’m here to help keep #Abbotsford moving forward.

In this election, please consider voting for me and I promise I’ll do everything I can to build a better community for us all.”

About Sidhu (from his website in 2021):

Born and raised in Abbotsford, Dave Sidhu is the General Manager for The Patrika Media, the only bilingual newspaper in British Columbia. Outside of his duties at the newspaper, Dave holds a wealth of board experience and has served the Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association for over six years as a director, vice-president, and now president. Through this association, Dave has chaired annual events such as Vaisakhi luncheon, scholarship night for high school students, and various fundraising galas supporting local charities. He also sits on the board of the Fraser Valley Healthcare Foundation Board where he is the chair of the board development committee. Dave is extensively involved in the economic growth of Abbotsford. He is a past director of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and was recently a part of helping assemble the Abbotsford Business Community Coalition, a business group launched to support local businesses suffering the economic impact of COVID-19.

Among his many other community roles, Dave has been involved in fundraising efforts for the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, The Canadian Diabetes Association, Abbotsford Police Foundation, and The Archway Food Bank. In the past year, Dave played a leading role with a team of community volunteers that have been organizing free grocery packs for families struggling during the pandemic and help set up the Seva food bank with Archway Community Services, which provides culturally appropriate food for Abbotsford families. In 2019, Dave was recognized with the Paul Harris Fellowship Recognition, the highest recognition that the Rotary International club can present to a community member that exemplifies “Service Above Self.” A driving force in forging strong community links, Dave’s love for his community motivates him to constantly strive for improvement and progress.