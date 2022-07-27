Chilliwack Community Services and the Chilliwack Learning Society Part of New Funding for Adult Learning Programs

Fraser Valley/Victoria – People in the Fraser Valley and the rest of the Province, will have an opportunity to write the next chapter of their lives with funding for adult learning programs to improve literacy, math and digital skills in 128 communities this fall.

The Province is investing $3.4 million annually for Community Adult Literacy Programs designed to help British Columbians, newcomers, work permit holders and refugee claimants improve their reading, writing, math and digital skills. This new annual funding builds on the $2.9 million invested in 2021-22.

For details on the Community Adult Literacy Program (including Chilliwack Community Services and the Chilliwack Learning Society): https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/adult-education/adult-upgrading

Literacy programming typically includes one-on-one tutoring and small-group instruction, which support all levels of literacy. These community-based programs are offered by trained volunteers and focus on basic literacy, numeracy, life skills and employment preparation, and can be a starting point toward high school completion and/or further education or training.

An estimated 700,000 people in British Columbia have significant challenges with literacy, numeracy and digital literacy.

In 2022-23, the $3.4-million annual provincial funding will support 97 programs delivered by 66 organizations in 128 communities throughout the province.

The Community Adult Literacy Program provides free English classes for newcomers, work permit holders and refugee claimants to support people new to B.C. and help set them up for success.

In 2020-21, CALP programs provided services to more than 3,200 learners: 20.2% identified as Indigenous; 72.5% female and 24.5% male; 37.6% employed, 37.6% unemployed and 15.2% retired; and 42.5% had previously completed some post-secondary education or skills training.



New Democrat MLAs Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon say people in Chilliwack will have more opportunities to improve their literacy, math skills, and digital skills thanks to increased funding for Community Adult Literacy Programs.

“For many people, tasks like paying bills online, trying a recipe from a cookbook, or updating their resume for new work opportunities seem simple, but not everyone has the same experience,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Many adults struggle with literacy, and it can make little things that many of us take for granted a challenge. Literacy programs help make sure all British Columbians have the opportunity to navigate the world we live in with more ease.”

Chilliwack Community Services and the Chilliwack Learning Society are receiving funding for their Community Adult Literacy Programs. These community-based programs are offered by trained volunteers and focus on basic literacy, numeracy, life skills and employment preparation, and can be a starting point towards high school completion and/or further education or training.

“Literacy programs are just one of the amazing things that our local community services societies have to offer residents. I’m glad our government understands the importance of programs like these for people- whether they are new to speaking English or face challenges with reading, writing or digital literacy,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.

The New Democrat government invests $3.4 million annually for Community Adult Literacy Programs, as part of our commitment to giving people the skills and opportunities they need to succeed