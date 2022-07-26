Nostalgia at Mission Raceway July 29-31 – Old Time Races, Drags and Motocross

Mission – Get ready you nostalgia fans because it’s the Langley Loafers Old Time Drags this weekend at Mission Raceway Park.

Wednesday, Mission Raceway Park have Drift Academy Canada here teaching students how to throw it sideways. Please see more information at www.drift academy.ca.

Then Thursday night, Mission Raceway Park.have the Lower Mainland Motocross Club on the dirt for their last practice until September! Gates open at 4pm, practice starts at 5pm. Come down and spectate for only $5 per person!

Westwood Motorcycle Racing Club is back for two days of Track Days on Wednesday July 27 and Thursday July 28. www.wmrc.ca for more details.

And this weekend July 29-31 the Langley Loafers Old Time Drags are back, with the new Langley Loafers Pro Mod Invitational, Canada West Doorslammers, The Gasser Get Down, Street Classic, Street Rods, Street Machines and more.

With Six Gun Romeo behind the mic at 8pm…this is the reunion you won’t want to miss! Details at www.missionraceway.com