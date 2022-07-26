Skip to content

Night Hike on Mt Thom, Saturday July 30, With A Little Help from Chilliwack Search and Rescue

Chilliwack – Have you ever wanted to hike Mt. Thom in the dark and gaze out at the City lights?

Chilliwack Search and Rescue members will be leading an evening hike on Saturday July 30 as part of the City’s Guided Nature Sessions.

Listen for owls, learn outdoor safety tips and more.

Sign up for this free activity at chilliwack.com/nature

Guided Nature Sessions are outings for residents hosted by a City of Chilliwack naturalist and range from uncovering interesting features of your neighbourhood urban park to hiking along the trails of Hillkeep Park in search of tasty and elusive wild-strawberries. Whether you prefer a fast-paced experience in more challenging terrain or a relaxed reflection on our surroundings, Chilliwack has over 135km of trails throughout urban and hillside areas to accommodate. Our changing seasons also provide opportunities to connect more closely with familiar locations. Outings in the spring can showcase plants blooming, being pollenated, and bearing fruit while sessions in the fall can center on wild salmon spawning in nearby creeks.

Mt Thom at Night/City of Chilliwack/Chilliwack Search and Rescue SAR/July 2022

